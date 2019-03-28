FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Theresa May in quotes: from ‘Brexit means Brexit’ to I quit

By The Associated Press
 
LONDON (AP) — Theresa May is the “Brexit Means Brexit” prime minister. For almost three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, May repeated the mantra that she would deliver the departure.

But time and circumstance have made her change her words.

July 11, 2016, while candidate for Conservative Party leader: “Brexit means Brexit and we’re going to make a success of it.”

___

July 13, 2016, in her first speech as prime minister: “As we leave the European Union, we will forge a bold, new, positive role for ourselves in the world.”

___

January 17, 2017: “After all the division and discord, the country is coming together.”

___

March 29, 2017, triggering the two-year countdown to departure under EU rules: “This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back.”

___

December 15, 2017: “What people voted for last year was for us to leave the European Union and we will leave the EU on 29 March 2019.”

___

December 20, 2017: “We are very clear — we will be leaving the EU on 29 March 2019 at 11 p.m.”

___

November 18, 2018: “I’m clear people voted for us to leave. We will leave and will leave on 29 March 2019.”

___

February 7, 2019: “I’m clear that I am going to deliver Brexit. I am going to deliver it on time.”

___

February 24, 2019: “We still have it within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on 29 March.”

___

March 20, 2019: “Two years on, MPs have been unable to agree on a way to implement the UK’s withdrawal. As a result we will now not leave on time with a deal on the 29th March. This delay is a matter of great personal regret for me.”

___

March 27, 2019: “I know there is a desire for a new approach - and new leadership - in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations — and I won’t stand in the way of that.”

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit