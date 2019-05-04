FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police in Minneapolis, St. Paul seek suspects in 2 killings

 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in St. Paul and Minneapolis are looking for suspects in separate shooting deaths in the last two days.

St. Paul police say a man was killed in the parking lot of Johnny Baby’s bar early Saturday, but only one person at the scene agreed to speak to officers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minneapolis police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man early Friday in the downtown Warehouse District. Police believe a disturbance between two groups escalated into gunfire.

St. Paul police on Saturday announced arrests in two other homicides, including a January shooting that killed one man and injured another during a house party. And a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in a Friday afternoon shooting.