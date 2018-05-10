FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawyer says jury is confused in ruling against lawsuit

 
Share

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for a former police officer who sued a Connecticut town for wrongful termination says jurors were confused by the law when they ruled against the officer.

The Republican-American reports that former Wolcott Officer Doreen Spiotti’s lawyer said Wednesday the jury’s ruling in favor of the town “doesn’t feel just” and his client will likely appeal.

Spiotti settled a lawsuit against the town over complaints of sexual discrimination and harassment in 2003. She was fired in 2010 after an internal affairs investigation found she lied under oath.

Jurors ruled on Wednesday that while retaliation played a role in Spiotti’s firing, the town had reason beyond retaliation to fire her.

Mayor Thomas Dunn says he is glad the case is over and “the verdict is we won.”

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com