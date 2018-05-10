Lawyer says jury is confused in ruling against lawsuit

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for a former police officer who sued a Connecticut town for wrongful termination says jurors were confused by the law when they ruled against the officer.

The Republican-American reports that former Wolcott Officer Doreen Spiotti’s lawyer said Wednesday the jury’s ruling in favor of the town “doesn’t feel just” and his client will likely appeal.

Spiotti settled a lawsuit against the town over complaints of sexual discrimination and harassment in 2003. She was fired in 2010 after an internal affairs investigation found she lied under oath.

Jurors ruled on Wednesday that while retaliation played a role in Spiotti’s firing, the town had reason beyond retaliation to fire her.

Mayor Thomas Dunn says he is glad the case is over and “the verdict is we won.”

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com