Man gets 45 years in 2014 killing of Blinn College student

 
BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the 2014 fatal shooting of a Blinn College student whose body was found on a street in Brenham.

A Washington County jury on Wednesday sentenced Michael Charles Dixon a day after convicting him of murder in the slaying of 20-year-old Trey Alan Kurtz of Houston. Prosecutors say Kurtz was killed during a robbery.

Brenham police on Oct. 30, 2014, responded to a 911 call about a body on a street.

Dixon, who’s from Brenham, was the first defendant tried in the slaying. Three others have also been charged.

Brenham is 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) northwest of Houston.