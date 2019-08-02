Colorado mayor selects woman to run city fire department

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado mayor has announced a woman will take over as fire chief for the Pueblo Fire Department.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Thursday that Pueblo mayor Nick Gradisar selected Barbara Huber as the first female fire chief in the city.

Officials say city council has to confirm the selection before Huber can formally take over on Aug. 31.

Gradisar says Huber will replace acting fire chief Rick Potter who held the position after former fire chief Shawn Shelton’s retirement in April.

Officials say Huber has been a fire captain since 2007 and became the second female firefighter in the history of the Pueblo Fire Department when she first arrived in 1998.

Officials say Huber also served 20 years in the military and was an El Paso County deputy sheriff.

