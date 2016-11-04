Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Inmate who was 17 when he killed officer is resentenced

 
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A man who was 17 when he killed a Gothenburg police officer more than 26 years ago has been resentenced.

Forty-three-year-old Eric McCain was given 80 to 99 years in prison at a hearing Thursday in Dawson County District Court in Lexington. He’d been sentenced to life for killing Sgt. Glenn Haas in the Gothenburg Police Department building on July 2, 1990.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that people who committed murder before turning 18 could not automatically receive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The Nebraska Legislature subsequently passed a measure that instead allowed a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of life, with the possibility of parole.