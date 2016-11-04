Inmate who was 17 when he killed officer is resentenced

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A man who was 17 when he killed a Gothenburg police officer more than 26 years ago has been resentenced.

Forty-three-year-old Eric McCain was given 80 to 99 years in prison at a hearing Thursday in Dawson County District Court in Lexington. He’d been sentenced to life for killing Sgt. Glenn Haas in the Gothenburg Police Department building on July 2, 1990.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that people who committed murder before turning 18 could not automatically receive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The Nebraska Legislature subsequently passed a measure that instead allowed a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of life, with the possibility of parole.