State commission picks firm to audit Frontier Communications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has picked a third-party firm to audit Frontier Communications nearly a year after it ordered the company to undergo and pay for the audit.

The State Journal reports the commission says Frontier put too much emphasis on cost and not enough on abilities and experience when it submitted a potential auditor this June. The commission has since denied Frontier’s submission and selected Schumaker and Co. to head the audit.

The audit was ordered last summer after the commission received “numerous and increasing” complaints about Frontier’s quality of service from emergency services, businesses, local governments and citizens. Complaints detail unreasonable repair timelines and services that don’t meet agreed upon standards.

The newspaper says Frontier wasn’t immediately reached for comment.

___

Information from: The State Journal, http://www.statejournal.com