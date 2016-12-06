Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Court: Star Chinese investor pleads guilty in stock case

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A celebrity Chinese stock trader who was arrested after last year’s market collapse has pleaded guilty to insider trading and manipulating share prices, a court announced Tuesday.

Xu Xiang was one of a series of brokers and others in the securities industry who were arrested or questioned after share prices soared and then plunged beginning in June 2015. That prompted suggestions the ruling Communist Party was trying to deflect blame for the rout that wiped out some $5 trillion in stock value after state media encouraged the public to buy shares.

Xu, 40, and two co-defendants, Wang Wei and Zhu Yong, entered the plea at the start of their trial Monday in a court in the eastern city of Qingdao, the court said on its microblog account. It said no verdict had been issued.

The defendants were accused of conspiring with executives of 13 companies from 2010 to 2015 to inflate share prices through large purchases and favorable statements, according to the statement.

Other news
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Left-arm spinners star as India beats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st one-day match
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Construction is resuming on an electricity transmission project that will serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, with work starting in a week, the head of Avangrid said Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says

“The three defendants pleaded guilty and asked for leniency,” the statement said.

They could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to news reports. Phone calls to the court on Tuesday weren’t answered.

Xu, the founder and general manager of Zexi Investment in Shanghai, was a celebrity in the Chinese business press, which dubbed him “Brother No. 1 of Private Placement.”

Zexi’s value increased 218 percent during the first three quarters of 2015, far ahead of the second-place competitor, which rose 94 percent, according to Caixin, a business magazine.

Xu was detained in November and formally arrested in April.

The court statement gave no financial details, but earlier news reports said Xu and his co-conspirators were accused of making several billion yuan (several hundred million dollars) in profit.

China’s market benchmark soared more than 150 percent beginning in late 2014 after the state press said stocks were cheap. That led investors to believe Beijing would prop up prices if needed.

Prices hit a peak on June 12 and collapsed after changes in bank regulations fueled suspicions Beijing might withdraw its support. The benchmark fell more than 30 percent, inflicting heavy losses on novice investors who had bought in near the peak.

The downturn triggered complaints that politically favored insiders profited at the expense of small investors.

Tuesday’s statement indicated the case against Xu was based on activity that began well before the stock market boom.

Also in April, the general manager of China’s biggest brokerage, state-owned Citic Securities Ltd., and two other executives were arrested on similar charges of insider trading, the official Xinhua News Agency reported in April. No further details have been released.

Two other brokerages announced at that time they also were under investigation, but no arrests were reported. A reporter for a business magazine also was detained.