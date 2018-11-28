Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl he met at church

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A 36-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he met at the church they both attended.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Miguel Angel Rodriguez was also sentenced Monday to 15 years of probation, was ordered not to contact the victim and to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in October to first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Police say Rodriguez met the girl at La Casa Debenecer church in Manchester. The girl’s mother saw texts between the two and contacted police.

Rodriguez acknowledged meeting the girl at his home in August 2017.

