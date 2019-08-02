FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Agency investigating Kentucky pipeline explosion seeks video

 
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials are in Kentucky investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that killed one woman and hospitalized five others and have asked anyone with video of the blast to contact the agency.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigator in charge, Mike Hiller, talked to reporters Friday and said the investigation process can take 12 to 18 months. Hiller asked anyone with video of the explosion early Thursday to send it to witness@ntsb.gov.

The agency sent three investigators on Thursday evening. Hiller says investigators have met with representatives of pipeline owner Enbridge Inc. and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Hiller said the pipeline in Lincoln County was installed in 1957 and runs from Ohio to Mississippi, moving more than 1.8 million cubic feet per day.