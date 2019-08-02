Wyoming tribe files lawsuit against law firm

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe has filed a lawsuit in a Wyoming court against its former law firm.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the tribe contends Lander-based Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd has refused to return tribal legal documents, provide a detailed accounting of its billing practices or return money from a tribal trust fund since the tribe’s business council fired the firm in June.

The tribe filed the complaint against the firm and its managing partner, Kelly Rudd, in Wyoming’s Ninth District Court.

The tribe said in an announcement that tribal members and residents of the Wind River Indian Reservation are owed an explanation for what the law firm has done with the tribe’s money and property.

The law firm denied the tribe’s allegations Wednesday, calling them “baseless and defamatory.”

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com