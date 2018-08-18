FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Connecticut kicks off 18th annual sales tax-free week

 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Back-to-school shoppers can soon expect at least a 6.35 percent break on their purchases.

Connecticut’s 18th annual sales tax-free week begins on Sunday. Consumers will not have to pay the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax on retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100.

The week runs from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25.

There are no limits on how many items a consumer can buy. Each individual item, however, has to be priced less than $100 to qualify for the tax break. The tax will be calculated on the final sales price of an item, after all reductions are applied.

Connecticut retailers often offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during the annual week.

The initiative costs the state about $4.8 million in lost revenue.