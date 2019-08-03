FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss or fully seal Vegas rape case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has lost a bid for dismissal or complete secrecy in a federal lawsuit by a Nevada woman who accuses him of raping her at a Las Vegas resort in 2009.

Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer, representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said Friday she was satisfied with U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling in Las Vegas. Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment.

On June 22, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges in the matter.

Ronaldo’s attorneys say their client and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009. They deny it was rape.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

Her lawsuit seeks monetary damages of at least $200,000. It alleges that Ronaldo or people working for him allowed word to become public last year of a hush-money settlement that paid her $375,000.

The judge on Wednesday rejected Ronaldo’s claim that releasing court records would “weaponize the allegations in this case,” risk public scandal and harm Ronaldo’s reputation and endorsements.

Ronaldo, from Portugal, is one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports. He plays in Italy for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus.

“The cat is already out of the bag about Mayorga’s allegations” and the settlement, Dorsey wrote. “I’m not satisfied that Ronaldo’s interest in holding Mayorga to her agreement is enough to justify sealing the entire record in this case.”

However, the judge called the settlement between Ronaldo and Mayorga in 2010 a confidential contract between private parties.

“The documents themselves and direct quotes from any of them will remain sealed,” she said.