Baby dies, toddler survives after left in hot car in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a 4-month-old boy died but his sister survived after their father left them in a hot car for at least 40 minutes in South Texas.

Corpus Christi Police Sgt. Marc Harrod says the father drove home with the children Tuesday afternoon, but entered the family home without them. Harrod says the father remembered the children at least 40 minutes later and summoned help.

The baby died at a Corpus Christi hospital. His 16-month-old sister was treated at the scene and released to relatives.

Police have not released the names.

Harrod says the children’s mother was not home during the incident.