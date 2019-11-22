Alaska woman charged with stealing gun at court accepts plea

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman charged with the courthouse theft of a gun that was being used as evidence against her at trial has accepted a plea deal on the original charges against her but still faces prosecution in the theft case, court records said.

Tiffany Flenaugh, 29, was on trial for assault, weapons misconduct and resisting arrest, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday.

Flenaugh waved around a .45-caliber handgun in a bar and fought with bouncers and police officers in October 2018, prosecutors said.

During a break in her trial Tuesday she removed the unloaded gun from an evidence box, replaced it with a pair of headphones and left the courthouse, authorities said.

The court clerk and prosecutor, who were in the room at the time, notified court services officers after they realized the gun was missing. Police arrested Flenaugh outside the courthouse and took her to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Alaska State Troopers, police, court service officers and a K-9 unit searched the area and found the gun next to a utility shed.

The trial resumed Wednesday and Flenaugh pleaded guilty to charges related to three separate cases including weapons misconduct, driving without a license, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, and providing false information.

Flenaugh was sentenced to 445 days suspended and one year of probation.

Flenaugh was arraigned Wednesday for felony theft of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, weapons misconduct for possessing a firearm in an Alaska Court System building, and violating conditions of release.

She was held on $10,000 bond and will be under house arrest if she is able to post bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 27.

