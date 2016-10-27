Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
4 men arrested in theft of $1 million worth of water heaters

 
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four men have been arrested in the theft of $1 million worth of tankless water heaters from a western Michigan warehouse.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says Thursday that the thefts started several months ago in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids.

On Saturday, deputies stopped two vehicles leaving the warehouse with Bradford White water heaters valued at more than $100,000.

Other Bradford White water heaters valued at more than $750,000 were later recovered. They were being sold by word-of-mouth and over the internet.

Some models retail for more than $1,500 each.

Authorities say a former employee had been using a key to gain access to the warehouse.

Three of the four men are charged with conducting a criminal enterprise. The fourth is charged with breaking and entering a building.