Mississippi city to soon get new water supply

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — Customers in a northeast Mississippi city will be drinking Tombigbee River water beginning Dec. 2.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Saltillo (sal-TIL'-oh) water customers were informed by letter in recent days that the city was ready to make the switch.

The city has been drawing water from wells, but aldermen voted last year to begin buying surface water from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District after complaints about dirty and sometimes smelly water.

Saltillo officials warn the switch could stir up sediment in lines, although they say they will flush lines to minimize problems. Saltillo also warns new water will be disinfected differently, which could affect people on dialysis or customers with fish tanks.

The city says the water system isn’t expected to lose pressure during the switch.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com