Boy, 6, dies after being hit by car in crosswalk in Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy has died and his mother was injured after both were hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Maryland.

Isaac Gill, 6, of Columbia, was pronounced dead Monday at Howard County General Hospital, news outlets reported. Howard County police said Nazia Gill, 38, and her son were hit around 2 p.m.

The mother had injuries not considered life threatening, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash, police said. No charges have been filed.

Isaac Gill was a student at Longfellow Elementary School in Columbia. The principal, Derek Anderson, sent a letter to parents Monday night, according to news outlets.

“Teachers and staff members will lead developmentally appropriate discussions in each of our classrooms to support students,” Anderson said in the letter. He added that students would be able to discuss their feelings and be advised on who to talk to if they are having a hard time managing the news.