Comptroller says Tennessee clerk misappropriated $239,000

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state comptroller’s report says a former Fentress County clerk misappropriated more than $239,000.

The report released Wednesday says Kellye Crabtree used a county Walmart credit card to purchase more than $237,000 in personal items between December 2014 and December 2018. The personal purchases included food, cigarettes, personal hygiene items, clothing, electronics and Visa cards.

Crabtree was able to conceal the misappropriation because she maintained the Walmart credit cards account.

The report says Crabtree misappropriated an additional $2,000 by forging checks to herself in her role as treasurer for a baseball league.

Crabtree was fired in December 2018. She refused to speak to investigators, and no number is listed for her. The results of the investigation have been turned over to the district attorney.