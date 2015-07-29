FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
8 Australian men charged with 500 sex offenses against girl

 
PERTH, Australia (AP) — An Australian man was accused Wednesday of allowing seven men to sexually abuse his 13-year-old daughter over the past two years, with police charging all eight men with more than 500 child sex offenses.

Western Australia police arrested the men after receiving a tip-off from the public. Police say the father knew all of the men, and arranged for them to meet his daughter and subsequently assault her when she was between the ages of 11 and 13. The father is also accused of assaulting the girl.

The father and the other men, who range in age from 35 to 47, are facing 503 charges, including sexual penetration of a child under 13, stupefying with intent to commit a criminal offense and sexual servitude of a child.

Police Detective Superintendent Glenn Feeney, who described the abuse the girl suffered as “horrific,” said one of the men had 200,000 videos and 4 million child pornography images. The victim was featured in 149 images, he said.

“It’s disgusting material — there are no words to describe it,” Feeney said. “Any sex offense against a child is just beyond words.”

The girl is now safe and receiving treatment, he said.

Police are still sifting through the material they seized to determine whether anyone else may have been involved.