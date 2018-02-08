FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man pleads guilty to blackmailing girl with porn for kiss

 
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of blackmailing an 11-year-old girl for a kiss has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including producing child pornography.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Gerardo Leonel Giron last August on a complaint from the girl’s mother.

A search warrant affidavit says the mother told police she found a video of her daughter showering on his computer and the girl told her Giron threatened to post the video online if she didn’t kiss him.

Giron was pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charges, which also included unlawful filming of a minor, domestic assault and battery and violating a protective order.

He could be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on April 23.

___

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/