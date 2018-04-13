Sheriff: Mississippi man ‘fed up with spouse’ torched home

SANDTOWN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a man burned down his home “because he was fed up with his spouse.”

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell tells WTOK-TV that Alvaro Robles confessed to the crime after he was detained at the scene of the Wednesday night fire at the Goforth Trailer Park. The fire reignited Thursday morning.

Waddell says Robles had warned a family member to take anything he wanted to save, as he was going to set fire to the home. No one was inside at the time.

It’s unclear whether Robles has a lawyer.

