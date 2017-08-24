Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Yemenis backing ex-leader rally amid strains in rebel camp

By AHMED AL-HAJ
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have rallied in Sanaa in a public show of support for a former president amid rising tension between his loyalists and Shiite Houthi rebels, components of the rebel alliance fighting a Saudi-led coalition in the country.

Thursday’s rally brought together some 300,000 Yemenis to the capital to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Popular Conference Party of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Saleh’s supporters said in a statement that the party will evaluate its partnership with the Houthis, referring to a recent power struggle between the two factions.

The contention threatens to undermine their alliance against the coalition seeking to dislodge them from the capital and restore the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi to power.