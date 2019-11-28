U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Correction: Christmas Trees-Tight Supply story

 
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — In a story Nov. 28 about Christmas tree prices, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of a professor with Oregon State University’s College of Forestry. He is Chal Landgren, not Chad.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Christmas tree prices remain high amid low supply

Experts in Oregon, the nation’s No. 1 supplier of real Christmas trees, say prices for a holiday evergreen will remain slightly higher again this year across the U.S. due to a lower supply

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Experts in Oregon, the nation’s No. 1 supplier of Christmas trees, say prices for a holiday evergreen will remain higher this year due to a tight supply.

Chal Landgren, with Oregon State University’s College of Forestry, says there are 400 fewer Oregon growers than there were 15 years ago and land once used for Christmas trees is now being used for less labor intensive crops. Many tree farms went out of business about a decade ago.

On average, consumers paid $78 for a tree in 2018, up $3 from 2017.

There are 383 licensed Christmas tree growers in Oregon who sell about 4.6 million trees a year.

Most of those trees are sold in the Pacific Northwest, California, Nevada and Arizona.

Mexico is the top international importer of Oregon trees.