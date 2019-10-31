UNR President Johnson stepping down in June

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
RENO, Nev. (AP) — University of Nevada, Reno President Marc Johnson has announced plans to step down this summer after more than eight years on the job to transition to a faculty position.

Johnson said in a statement Thursday serving as the university’s 16th chief executive has been the “responsibility of a lifetime.”

He said he’s making the decision with “profound and everlasting gratitude” to the people of the university who have achieved at “historic and record-setting levels” in practically every area.

Johnson said he’s excited about what the future holds for the next leader of what he says in an “uncommonly vital, historically vibrant asset we hold in trust for the people of Nevada.”

He said his final day as president will be June 30, 2020. He plans to become a professor in the UNR Business College’s Department of Economics.