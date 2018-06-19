Company settles lawsuit against housing project developers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The developers of a stalled housing project in Maine have settled a lawsuit filed by a Vermont construction company that said it was owed $235,000.

PC Construction Co. filed a suit last month accusing developer The Federated Cos. of “playing a shell game” by creating companies to avoid paying its bills.

The Federated Cos. told the Portland Press Herald on Monday that the suit had been settled without payment or admission of wrongdoing by either party. A representative for PC Construction confirmed the settlement.

The proposed $85 million Midtown project in Portland was supposed to include hundreds of apartments, retail space and a parking garage in what was meant to overhaul the city’s Bayside neighborhood. The city has since withdrawn permits for the project.