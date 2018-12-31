FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Boston woman charged with killing roommate held without bail

 
BOSTON (AP) — A Boston woman charged with shooting her roommate seven months ago has been held without bail.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jocelyn Vasquez pleaded not guilty Monday in Dorchester District Court to murder and firearms charges in the May 15 death of Garfield Thomas in the city’s Mattapan section.

Authorities say the two shared a third-floor apartment, and the 33-year-old Thomas was shot in the stomach with a handgun after an altercation.

Thomas made his way to the first floor where he made statements to the tenants and first responders.

Vasquez’s fingerprints were found on the firearm and surveillance video showed her leaving the building shortly after the shooting.

Her lawyer did not immediately comment.