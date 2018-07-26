FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Germany: 12 Syrians arrested over attempted killing of teen

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say 12 Syrians have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 19-year-old compatriot who suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing two months ago.

Prosecutors in the western city of Essen said Thursday that the attack was apparently prompted by the teenager’s relationship with a 19-year-old Syrian woman married to one of the suspects.

Chief prosecutor Birgit Juergens said those arrested include the husband’s parents. She said the suspects allegedly decided to kill the victim to avenge the family’s ‘honor,’ after seeing photos of him and the woman online.

Three of the suspects were arrested in May. Six others were arrested Wednesday and three handed themselves in to police. They are between 22 and 46 years old.