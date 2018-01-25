FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Historic New Mexico black church installing pastor

 
Share

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A historic black church in southern New Mexico is installing a pastor.

The Deming Headlight reports Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Deming formally will install the Rev. Reggie Price this weekend.

He has led the church temporarily since it reopened six years ago.

The church served as a sanctuary for African Americans in Deming during the 1940s. It had been closed for years until efforts began to restore it.

The church has been holding weekly services and Bible study since January 2012.

Price said he came to Deming in 2006 when he was deployed with the Air National Guard to support federal operations along the U.S.-Mexico border. He stayed after retiring and now runs the Dignity and Pride Charter and Limo service.

___

Information from: Headlight, http://www.demingheadlight.com