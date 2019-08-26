FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FanDuel debuts sportsbook app in West Virginia

 
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia resort owned by Gov. Jim Justice has launched a sportsbook app with fantasy sports company FanDuel.

The app debuted Monday for use by people inside West Virginia’s border.

Last year, New York-based FanDuel reached an agreement for retail, online and mobile sports wagering services for The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. It’s the company’s first sports betting arrangement with a U.S. resort.

West Virginia lawmakers last year approved sports betting at five casinos and approved mobile apps, shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal law that had banned most sports betting.

Justice allowed the bill to become law without his signature.

Before he became governor, Justice named his daughter as president of the resort, which her father bought out of bankruptcy in 2009. His son handles his coal and agriculture operations.