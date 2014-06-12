Ill. woman’s blood alcohol content 4 times limit

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A 27-year-old Southern Illinois woman killed in a crash earlier this year had a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/Uu9dT2 ) tests show Christina Martinez of Fairmont City also had used cocaine.

Martinez died following a March 9 crash.

Madison County Sheriff Robert Hertz says Martinez first crashed into a car in Godfrey Township, injuring the vehicle’s driver. Hertz says she then left the scene, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before crashing again. Hertz says the second, fatal crash was “two or three minutes after that first accident.”

Steve Nonn is Madison County coroner. He says Martinez’s blood-alcohol level was .365 percent. The legal limit in Illinois is .08 percent.