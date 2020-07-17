2 Oklahoma tribal leaders say they don’t support agreement

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

2 Oklahoma tribal leaders say they don’t support agreement

By SEAN MURPHY
 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One day after announcing an agreement in principle with Oklahoma’s attorney general on proposed federal legislation regarding tribal jurisdiction, the leaders of two of five major Native American tribes indicated Friday that they don’t support the deal.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Seminole Nation Chief Greg P. Chilcoat both said they’re not in agreement with the document released Thursday by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

The agreement announced Thursday with leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole nations came after the high court ruled last week that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation. The agreement was not legally binding, but was a framework for proposed federal legislation.

“As the chief, I very much believe that collaboration between federal, state and tribal governments is critical and necessary following the Supreme Court’s decision,” Hill wrote in a letter to tribal citizens. “That collaboration, however, does not require congressional legislation.”

Other news
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Press Secretary Jason Salsman said the tribe would have further comment on the matter early next week.

Chilcoat said in a statement the Seminole Nation wasn’t involved in discussions and never formally approved the agreement.

Both Hunter and tribal representatives issued press releases on Thursday indicating their support of the plan. Hunter said Friday Hill’s announcement was a “stunning and regrettable reversal of commitments and assurances to me.”

“Legislation is necessary to clarify the criminal and civil uncertainty created by the McGirt decision,” Hunter said in a statement. “I am deeply disappointed in Chief Hill for withdrawing from this process. It is my hope that both the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the Seminole Nation will recommit to our agreement on legislation that preserves public safety and promotes continued economic growth.”

Under the agreement, the state would have criminal jurisdiction over non-Native American offenders throughout the treaty territories, with some exceptions, while the tribes would have overlapping jurisdiction over most offenders who are tribal citizens. Federal prosecutors would still have jurisdiction under the Major Crimes Act over certain serious crimes committed by Native Americans.

The agreement clarifies that civil jurisdiction would remain largely unchanged.