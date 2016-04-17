History repeats: US women’s soccer team still in wage fight

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

History repeats: US women’s soccer team still in wage fight

By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Share

Trailblazers for the U.S. women’s national team can’t believe their successors are still having the same debate over equal pay and treatment.

Michelle Akers and Julie Foudy, U.S. national team players on the 1991 and 1999 World Cup-winning teams, were among the women who drew attention to the issue two decades ago — when a group of players first took a stand over Olympic bonuses.

“It’s so frustrating, and it’s surprising. Now? Still? It’s been so many years and we’ve had so much success and there have been so many changes,” said Akers, who retired in 2000. “But the stance is a constant: ‘Look, you guys are lucky to play. You guys should be grateful to play.’”

Past battles give context to the current dispute between the national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation. The 2015 World Cup champions recently filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming wage discrimination by the federation.

Other news
FILE - Dustin Poirier, right, kicks Michael Chandler during the first round of a lightweight bout in the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in New York. No. 2 ranked lightweight Poirier face No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the so-called BMF title in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, FILE)
Poirier, Gaethje prepared for possible brutal rematch at UFC 291
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants

The filing points out the disparity in the pay structure for the men’s and women’s teams. The top female players are paid a salary of about $72,000 a year by U.S. Soccer to play in a minimum of 20 exhibitions per year. They are awarded bonuses only if they win those games, with the potential to earn $99,000, the complaint said.

Conversely, the men are paid a minimum of $5,000 for each match. Compensation varies with the level of opponent, based on FIFA ranking, but male players can earn up to $263,320 if they win all of their games.

Among the other examples cited in the filing: For making the World Cup roster, the women receive a bonus of $30,000 and the men $68,750.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the U.S. women are coming off a wildly successful year. Not only did they win the World Cup in 2015, but the victory drew record television ratings (25.4 million viewers). The team helped generate $17.7 million more in revenue than expected for the USSF.

“I don’t want to speak for the players, but my sense is ‘Really, we’re still having this conversation?’” Foudy said. “Our fight was, it would be nice to get more than $10 per diem and that was it. It’s much different and nuanced than years ago.”

Also, the players are currently in a contract dispute with USSF. The federation filed a lawsuit against the women’s union seeking to clarify the length of the collective bargaining agreement, which it says is effective until December. The players’ union maintains it expired in February and retains its right to strike.

That leaves the team in uncertain territory heading into this summer’s Rio Olympics, where the Americans will try to win their fourth straight gold medal. While some retired players don’t think the U.S. team will strike, it’s not completely off the table.

The EEOC filing is the latest salvo in what has been a long-simmering issue for the national team.

Back in 1995, a group of high-profile players including Akers, Foudy, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Joy Fawcett were locked out of a pre-Olympic training camp by the USSF because of a disagreement over bonus pay. The federation had offered a bonus only for the gold, the women wanted incremental pay for medals. The men were given bonuses per win. The dispute was quickly settled.

It was especially emotional for Akers, who was among those working hard to bring women’s soccer to the Olympics. The Americans won gold in the sport’s debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

“When we played, we played because we loved it and because we wanted to kick ass and be the best in the world,” Akers said. “But we also played to grow the game, we did that intentionally. And we played to inspire people.”

Following the team’s dramatic victory on penalty kicks in the 1999 World Cup final against China, the players boycotted a tournament in Australia. They eventually came to terms on a five-year deal that extended through the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The last collective bargaining agreement between the federation and the players’ union expired following the 2012 London Games, but it was extended by a memorandum of understanding that included salaries and participation in the National Women’s Soccer League.

U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati defended the federation’s leadership in a recent conference call, saying it is committed to working with the players’ association on some of the issues and is confident an agreement will be reached.

But U.S. Soccer also points out that revenue figures from the past year do not show the whole picture because they don’t include a men’s World Cup year. In the four-year cycle between the tournaments, the federation claims the men’s team generates about twice the revenue as the women’s.

While not providing concrete figures for those claims, the USSF pointed to attendance for men’s and women’s matches from 2011-2015 as an example of one revenue stream: The men averaged 29,751 fans, while the women averaged 16,229.

For the players, it goes beyond equal pay.

Following the EEOC filing, Alex Morgan went on Facebook to explain: “This is not only about equal pay — we get paid less than half of our male counterparts — but also equal treatment. We deserve to play in top-notch, grass-only facilities like the U.S. Men’s National Team, not dangerous turf fields. We want to have decent travel accommodations. We have dedicated our lives to this sport and our country and we love soccer and our fans. We think it’s high time for employers to truly address the inequality and do not only what is fair, but what is right.”

Foudy agreed.

“We all want them to get what they deserve and as much as they can,” Foudy said. “Anything that leaves the game better for the next group coming in. They’re not just doing this for soccer — national governing bodies need to look at how they’re treating women.”

___

AP Sports Writer Melissa Murphy in New York contributed to this story.