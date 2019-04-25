FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi officer resigns after indictment in Louisiana

 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has resigned after being indicted in Louisiana on a charge of using excessive force while working there.

News outlets report 44-year-old Robert Hammac had been working the past several months in Moss Point, Mississippi. The chief there, Brandon Ashley, says Hammac cleared a background check before being hired.

Ashley says Hammac was given the choice to resign or be fired after the April 10 federal indictment.

Court documents show Hammac is charged with depriving another person of rights under the law. The indictment says Hammac used a stun gun that caused injury while making an arrest in May 2017 while working for the Lake Charles Police Department.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday for the federal public defender’s office, which is representing Hammac.