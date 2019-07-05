Jail inmate dies in Northern California hospital

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say an inmate at a Milpitas jail died Friday after being transferred to a hospital.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the 58-year-old man complained from chest pain and that no foul play is suspected.

It says the man had been booked into Elmwood Correctional Facility last week.

The office says the man died of pre-existing medical conditions. His identity has not been released.

It is the second inmate to day in custody this year at the Milpitas jail.

Last month, 23-year-old Jose Arellano died in a hospital of “pre-existing medical conditions,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Mercury News reports the death Friday comes weeks after the county was accused in two federal lawsuits of mistreating two inmates who died in 2018.