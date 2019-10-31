China pledges support for private market, no stimulus plans

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

China pledges support for private market, no stimulus plans

By JOE McDONALD
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders affirmed support Thursday for private business within its state-dominated economy but gave no sign of initiatives to boost sagging growth following a planning meeting.

The annual gathering of the Communist Party’s Central Committee came as companies and investors are watching for interest rates cuts or other steps to shore up China’s weakest economy in nearly three decades.

Exporters have been battered by President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese imports in a fight over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology ambitions but the overall economic impact is limited. Analysts say the slowdown is due mostly to weak domestic demand from Chinese consumers and companies.

A party statement said state-owned industry is the “main body” of the economy. But it promised to “unswervingly support” entrepreneurs. It also affirmed a promise first made in 2013 to give market forces the “decisive role” in allocating resources.

Other news
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers in their legal battle over container loading jobs at a rally in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A federal appeals court is currently weighing a National Labor Relations Board decision that upheld unionized dockworkers' right to exclusively staff the cranes at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in Charleston, South Carolina. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Dockworkers union wins state appeal in South Carolina dispute over new terminal jobs
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season

The economy was mentioned in four brief sentences in the 23-paragraph statement, which was devoted mostly to political issues.

After more than four decades of market-oriented reforms of the planned economy that was imposed after the 1949 communist revolution, China’s industries are still state-dominated.

The government of President Xi Jinping has promised repeatedly to help entrepreneurs who generate most of China’s new jobs and wealth. But reformers complain Beijing is doing too little while also building up government companies that dominate swathes of the economy.

Economic growth slowed to 6% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, its lowest quarterly level since at least 1993.

Earlier Thursday, an industry group reported that China’s factory activity shrank more sharply than expected in October.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index of the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing declined to 49.3 from September’s 49.8 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

The latest data suggest improved activity at the end of the previous quarter “didn’t mark the start of a sustained recovery,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

Sales of Chinese goods to the U.S. market fell almost 11% from a year earlier in the first nine months of this year. But global exports are off only 0.1% in the same period due to stronger sales to developing markets.