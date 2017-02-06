Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Turkey hit by 2 magnitude 5.3 quakes; 11 villages damaged

 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 5.3 jolted Turkey’s northern Aegean Sea coast on Monday, damaging dozens of homes in 11 villages and injuring at least five people, officials said.

The first quake, which was centered beneath the Aegean off the coast of the town of Ayvacik in Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale province, struck at 6:51 a.m. (0351 GMT), according to the government’s crisis management agency. The second temblor hit at 1:58 p.m. (1058 GMT) and was centered in Ayvacik.

More than a hundred aftershocks were recorded in the region Monday, the strongest measuring magnitude 4.4, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Orhan Tavli, the governor for Canakkale, said 40 homes were damaged in the worst-hit village of Yukarikoy, near Ayvacik. Some 50 homes in 10 other nearby villages were also affected.

“Praise God, there was no loss of life,” Tavli told reporters during a visit to Yukarikoy. “We have five injured people. They are still being treated.”

Tents were being dispatched to temporarily house those whose homes were damaged, he added.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which sits on top of active fault lines.