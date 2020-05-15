Federal probe prompts Indiana casino ownership change

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Federal probe prompts Indiana casino ownership change

By TOM DAVIES
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission approved the license for a new casino Friday despite ties between its ownership and longtime state casino executives entangled in a federal criminal investigation.

The commission’s vote to grant a license for the planned Terre Haute casino came nearly four months after the process was put on hold after a political consultant pleaded guilty in Virginia to illegally funneling campaign contributions for an Indianapolis-based casino company.

Approval for the project was possible because Spectacle Entertainment executives Rod Ratcliff and John Keeler gave up their ownership stake in what had been a Spectacle subsidiary formed for the Terre Haute casino, said Jennifer Reske, the Gaming Commission’s deputy director.

Ratcliff and Keeler were leaders of the former Centaur Gaming and among those who formed Spectacle after selling Centaur’s horse track casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. in 2018 for $1.7 billion.

Other news
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79), right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
José Siri doubles, scores tiebreaking run to lift Rays past Astros, 4-3
Australian captain Sam Kerr walks along the side line before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Sam Kerr expects to be available for Australia’s must-win Women’s World Cup game against Canada
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers

Centaur was identified by officials as being involved in a scheme directing more than $15,000 in illegal corporate contributions to an unsuccessful Indiana congressional candidate, but no charges have been filed against the company or its executives.

Reske said the commission wanted to see the planned $125 million casino in Terre Haute advance but could not do so without the ownership changes.

“We still were uncomfortable with all the uncertainty regarding potential actions,” Reske said. “We’re pleased they were able to propose a remedy that allows the project to move forward.”

Keeler, who is Spectacle’s general counsel, didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The new casino will be owned by a company called Spectacle Jack controlled by Greg Gibson, a Terre Haute businessman who has been vice chairman of Spectacle Entertainment, and Jim Brown, who has been Spectacle Entertainment’s executive vice president.

Gibson didn’t discuss the reasons for the ownership change during his presentation to the commission, which met online because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gibson and other Spectacle Jack representatives outlined plans for building the new casino on the east side of Terre Haute, with construction starting this fall and the casino opening in September 2021. The new casino, which the company will operate with Hard Rock International, will be Indiana’s 13th casino location. Terre Haute is the state’s first new community to get a casino since 2008.

Gaming commission Chairman Michael McMains told Gibson the ownership overhaul was needed for the license approval.

“Had you not made the changes and brought the new application forward, we wouldn’t have considered it,” McMains said.

Spectacle Entertainment continues to own the two Gary casinos along Lake Michigan and won state legislative approval last year to close them in favor of building a new $400 million casino at what’s expected to be a more lucrative site along Interstate 80/94 in Gary.

Reske said Ratcliff and Keeler have cooperated with the state commission, but it doesn’t have the authority to investigate their involvement in the political contributions case.

“We really have to rely on watching for information to come from the entities that are,” she said. “At this point, we’re just not in a position to reach conclusions and continue to await additional information from the federal authorities.”

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria, Virginia, didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Spectacle Entertainment’s executives have been active lobbyists in the Indiana Legislature for many years, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb faced a state ethics review last year of his dealings with Ratcliff.

The Indianapolis Star reported last year that Ratcliff treated Holcomb to private jet flights in 2018 as they traveled together for meetings hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Colorado and Arizona. But the state’s inspector general concluded the governor committed no wrongdoing as it determined the flights were provided to the governor’s group rather than Holcomb’s office.

The flights were among $500,000 Ratcliff and his companies contributed in 2018 to the Republican Governors Association, which gave Holcomb $7.6 million of the $14.5 million he spent on his 2016 election campaign.