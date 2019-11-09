Bismarck Kmart store scheduled to close in February

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Kmart store that has been a fixture in Bismarck since the early 1970s is scheduled to close in February.

The Bismarck Tribune reports a going-out-of-business sales expected to begin Dec. 2.

Transform Holdco LLC, which acquired Kmart’s former parent company Sears Holdings Corp. this year, says it will close 51 Sears and 45 Kmart stores, including the one in north Bismarck.

Bismarck’s Sears location closed last year during a round of closings announced in January 2018. The Kmart in Fargo plans to close next month, leaving the Minot location as the only store remaining in North Dakota.

A company spokesman declined to answer questions, including how many people in Bismarck would lose their jobs.

