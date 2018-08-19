FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms

 
Share

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned homecoming queen in 2015 has installed gender-neutral restrooms at two new elementary schools and in some existing locations.

The individual bathroom stalls at Rising Hill Elementary and Northview Elementary in the North Kansas City School District two new elementary schools are enclosed with floor-to-ceiling walls and lockable doors, the Kansas City Star reported. The restrooms still have an open alcove area with a common trough sink. Both male and female symbols adorn the same sign on the wall outside the bathrooms.

The elementary schools opened Wednesday. The district also used a gender-neutral design in renovated bathrooms at two sixth-grade centers and at North Kansas City High School.

The district first tried the design at its Northland Innovation Center for gifted students in 2016, a year after one of the district’s four high schools, Oak Park High, crowned a transgender student as homecoming queen.

Other news
A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped by an employee at the small private boarding school in South Carolina. They have sued the school's parent company, which has denied the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight
Stefon James Dewitt Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Canha’s sacrifice fly after rain delay lifts Mets to 2-1 win over Nationals

“We had such positive feedback from students, teachers and parents,” said Rochel Daniels, the district’s executive director of organizational development. “Since then we have decided to replicate the concept in any new construction.”

Daniels said the bathroom design was suggested by a district team comprised of parents and students.

“Students said they like these restrooms better because they are more private,” Daniels said.

She also said teachers can better monitor students because they can stand in the common area while the bathrooms are in use.

While the district doesn’t have a policy governing gender-neutral restroom, “we do have a policy about non-discrimination,” Daniels said.

“The restrooms became a point where we can provide for all students. The design was a decision based on privacy, safety and security for all students.”

Melanie Austin, whose first-grade daughter attends Crestview Elementary and takes classes at the Northland Innovation Center, supports the gender-neutral concept.

“You just don’t know what gender a kid might identify as,” Austin said. “This helps everyone to feel comfortable, accepted.”