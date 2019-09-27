FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former NC Rep. Rob Bryan filling Bishop’s senate seat

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina House member is returning to the General Assembly as a senator to fill out Dan Bishop’s term because he was elected to Congress.

Mecklenburg County GOP leaders in the 39th Senate District chose Rob Bryan on Thursday to complete Bishop’s two-year term through 2020. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is now obligated to appoint Bryan to the seat.

Bishop won the 9th Congressional District special election on Sept. 10.

Bryan is an attorney who served in the state House for four years through 2016. He was appointed to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors in 2017.

The Charlotte Observer reports Bryan would be living in a different Senate district for 2020 elections should a redistricting plan approved by legislators this month be upheld.