Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for robbing young girl

 
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with robbing an 11-year-old girl who was tending the cash register at a fish market has pleaded guilty.

The Standard-Times reported Thursday that 31-year-old Brandon Tetrault entered his plea last week to charges of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. A judge sentenced Tetrault to up to four years in state prison.

Prosecutors say the Dartmouth man entered the Atlantic Seafood Market in New Bedford in December 2017 wearing a mask and holding a knife in his pocket.

Tetrault demanded cash from the register, and the young girl sitting behind the counter gave it to him.

Police tracked down Tetrault using surveillance footage and found him in an apartment along with the stolen cash.

