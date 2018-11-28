FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Bail set at $100K for man accused of killing father-in-law

 
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Washington man now accused of second-degree murder in the death of his father-in-law.

The Olympian reports Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause to charge 33-year-old Ryan Werts, of Tumwater, with second-degree murder domestic violence and second-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted 60-year-old Bruce Anderson in separate incidents late last year.

Werts was arrested for the assault Jan. 17, but Anderson ultimately died in May.

Results of a coroner’s investigation released Monday attributed Anderson’s death to “hepatic cirrhosis aggravated by delayed effects of blunt force trauma of head and torso.”

Werts turned himself in on Monday.

The state on Tuesday sought bail of $250,000. Werts’ public defender, Andrew Yi, pointed out that Werts has complied with all previous release conditions.

Kortokrax countered with bail of $100,000.

___

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com