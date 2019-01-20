Thousands protest against abortion in Paris

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PARIS (AP) — Several thousand protesters have marched in Paris against abortion and medically assisted reproduction.

The protesters, who claim to have received the support of Pope Francis and several French bishops, gathered in the French capital on Sunday as they joined the 13th March for Life.

Organizers urged doctors across the country to use their “conscientious objection” and stop performing abortions.

About 200,000 abortions are performed every year in France.

Organizers were also marching against a recommendation in September by France’s highest bioethics body that single women and lesbian couples should have access to medically assisted reproduction. The procedures are currently restricted to heterosexual couples.

The protesters also want euthanasia to remain banned in France.