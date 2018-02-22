FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former teacher, UGA player gets prison for student sex abuse

 
Share

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — A former teacher and University of Georgia football player who admitted to a sexual relationship with a student will serve five years in prison.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 33-year-old Michael Henderson pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority on Wednesday and received a 20-year sentence, 15 years of which he’ll spend on probation.

Henderson told police he had a two-year relationship with a student at Parkview High School, beginning when she was 16 and in his geometry class.

His indictment said the student performed a sex act on Henderson at school multiple times and he asked her to send him explicit photos.

The victim’s parents said in written impact statements that she was bullied and threatened after Henderson’s May arrest.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com