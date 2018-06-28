FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Judge reverses finding in police shooting suit

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the civil lawsuit resulting from the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old by a Chicago police officer (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

The judge presiding over a wrongful death lawsuit resulting from the fatal shooting of a teenager by a Chicago police officer has reversed a jury finding in favor of the plaintiffs.

The Cook County jury Wednesday awarded a little over $1 million to the family of Quintonio LeGrier. The judge’s decision means the family will receive no money.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

The jurors acted after attorneys for the estate of the 19-year-old LeGrier urged them to consider evidence and testimony indicating most of the five bullet wounds the victim suffered were in the back. They said Officer Robert Rialmo was too far from LeGrier when he opened fire to claim he feared an imminent threat.

Rialmo fatally shot LeGrier and his neighbor, Bettie Jones, while responding to a disturbance call in 2015.

The jury also found in favor of Rialmo in his lawsuit filed against the LeGrier estate for the infliction of emotional distress. However, the jury didn’t award him any money.

___

6:08 p.m.

A jury sitting in the trial of a wrongful death lawsuit has found in favor of the family of a teenager who was shot to death by a Chicago police officer.

The Cook County jury Wednesday awarded a little over $1 million to the family of Quintonio LeGrier. The LeGrier estate asked for between $12.55 million and $25.05 million.

The jurors acted after attorneys for the estate of the 19-year-old LeGrier urged them to consider evidence and testimony indicating most of the five bullet wounds the victim suffered were in the back. They said Officer Robert Rialmo was too far from LeGrier when he opened fire to claim he feared an imminent threat.

The jury also found in favor of Rialmo in his lawsuit filed against the LeGrier estate for the infliction of emotional distress. However, the jury didn’t award him any money.

A Chicago police disciplinary body has ruled the shooting of LeGrier unjustified and recommended Rialmo’s firing.

___

5:33 p.m.

Jurors have begun deliberating in a civil case resulting from the 2015 fatal shooting of a teenager by a Chicago police officer.

Attorneys for the estate of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier urged jurors Wednesday to consider evidence and testimony indicating most of the five bullet wounds were in the back. An attorney for LeGrier’s family said Officer Robert Rialmo was too far from LeGrier when he opened fire to claim he feared an imminent threat.

Rialmo testified LeGrier was holding a bat over his head and swung it after barreling down the apartment steps as officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Defending the city, attorney Brian Gainer said LeGrier presented an immediate lethal threat, whether he was 5 feet or more than 20 feet away. A forensic pathologist testified LeGrier’s wounds were inconsistent with Rialmo’s claims.

A Chicago police disciplinary body has ruled the shooting unjustified and recommended Rialmo’s firing.