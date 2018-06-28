The Latest: Judge reverses finding in police shooting suit

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the civil lawsuit resulting from the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old by a Chicago police officer (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

The judge presiding over a wrongful death lawsuit resulting from the fatal shooting of a teenager by a Chicago police officer has reversed a jury finding in favor of the plaintiffs.

The Cook County jury Wednesday awarded a little over $1 million to the family of Quintonio LeGrier. The judge’s decision means the family will receive no money.

The jurors acted after attorneys for the estate of the 19-year-old LeGrier urged them to consider evidence and testimony indicating most of the five bullet wounds the victim suffered were in the back. They said Officer Robert Rialmo was too far from LeGrier when he opened fire to claim he feared an imminent threat.

Rialmo fatally shot LeGrier and his neighbor, Bettie Jones, while responding to a disturbance call in 2015.

The jury also found in favor of Rialmo in his lawsuit filed against the LeGrier estate for the infliction of emotional distress. However, the jury didn’t award him any money.

___

6:08 p.m.

A jury sitting in the trial of a wrongful death lawsuit has found in favor of the family of a teenager who was shot to death by a Chicago police officer.

The Cook County jury Wednesday awarded a little over $1 million to the family of Quintonio LeGrier. The LeGrier estate asked for between $12.55 million and $25.05 million.

A Chicago police disciplinary body has ruled the shooting of LeGrier unjustified and recommended Rialmo’s firing.

___

5:33 p.m.

Jurors have begun deliberating in a civil case resulting from the 2015 fatal shooting of a teenager by a Chicago police officer.

Attorneys for the estate of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier urged jurors Wednesday to consider evidence and testimony indicating most of the five bullet wounds were in the back. An attorney for LeGrier’s family said Officer Robert Rialmo was too far from LeGrier when he opened fire to claim he feared an imminent threat.

Rialmo testified LeGrier was holding a bat over his head and swung it after barreling down the apartment steps as officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Defending the city, attorney Brian Gainer said LeGrier presented an immediate lethal threat, whether he was 5 feet or more than 20 feet away. A forensic pathologist testified LeGrier’s wounds were inconsistent with Rialmo’s claims.

