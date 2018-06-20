FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Chicago tanning salon owner sentenced for sex assault

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago tanning salon operator has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former employee nearly 10 years ago.

Cook County Circuit Judge Carol Howard sentenced Marc Winner on Tuesday after hearing the statements of the victim and two other women who said Winner raped them.

The 47-year-old Winner was convicted last month after the victim testified he trapped her in his tanning salon after hours, forced her to his nearby apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors painted Winner as a serial rapist, calling two other of his accusers to testify as well as a Chicago police detective in charge of investigating the cases.

Winner was charged in four sexual assault cases. Prosecutors dropped two cases to use those allegations against him at the sentencing hearing.

Winner declined to speak on his own behalf.