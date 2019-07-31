Indonesia says British man caught in Bali with drugs, porn

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An alleged British fugitive was arrested in Bali with pornography and drugs, Indonesian authorities said Tuesday, after U.K. media reported that the man was selling explicit videos of himself online to fund an extravagant lifestyle on the island.

Immigration official Amran Aris said that based on British media reports, the 31-year-old man, Terrence David Murrell, is wanted by police in the U.K.

Authorities cited a British media report that Murrell, a model and bodybuilder, fled the U.K. to avoid a prison sentence for selling steroids.

Murrell was paraded at a news conference Tuesday where Aris described pornography on the suspect’s cellphone as “deviant.”

Indonesia, a socially conservative country, has strict laws against narcotics and the production and distribution of pornography.

“About his pornographic content, I did not say that it was made in Bali,” Aris said. “I don’t know that it was Indonesia or Thailand and the place where the crime was committed needs further police investigation.”

Murrell was arrested on Sunday in Bali, the top tourist destination in Indonesia, and had overstayed his Indonesian tourist visa by more than 150 days. He tested positive for drugs, Aris said, and also had various paraphernalia for drug use.

“We are still investigating the porn content, including digital forensic examinations to prove pornography law violation,” said Denpasar chief police detective Wayan Artha Ariawan. “At this moment, he could face immigration violation and illegal drugs use (charges).”