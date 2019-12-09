U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Tulsa authorities say prison-gang dispute led to killing

 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa County authorities say a dispute involving two associates of a white-supremacist prison gang led to the death of one man and the other being held on a murder complaint.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says her office is recommending first-degree murder charges against 31-year-old Cody Lee Fulmer. She says those recommended charges were upgraded after the victim, 23-year-old Jared Langworthy, died as a result of his wounds.

Roebuck says the case remains under investigation, and court records show formal charges had not been filed by early Monday afternoon.

Roebuck says both men were affiliated with the notorious prison gang the United Aryan Brotherhood, and that Langworthy “got sideways” with the gang.

Deputies were first called to an area north of Tulsa Thursday night to a report of an assault but were unable to locate a victim or a suspect. Roebuck says deputies canvassing the scene interviewed Fulmer, but at the time were not aware a crime had been committed.

On Friday, authorities were called to a home in the area where Langworthy was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Roebuck says Langworthy died on Saturday.

Roebuck says Fulmer was interviewed by detectives and confessed to assaulting Langworthy.