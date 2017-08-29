Official: El Salvador must protect police attacked by gangs

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s attorney general is calling for urgent measures to protect off-duty police, after two more officers were killed by suspected gang members.

Chief prosecutor Douglas Melendez said Monday “it is not possible that today they are killing police and the Salvadoran government is not taking strong and concrete measures.” He urged the government to provide more funding for protective measures.

Suspected gang members killed an off-duty officer at his home in the rural township of Sensuntepeque on Sunday. On Monday another officer was shot dead as he left home.

Street gangs like Barrio 18 and the Mara Salvatrucha are attacking police in response to a government crackdown. This year four police have been killed on duty and 18 have been slain off duty. Nine off-duty soldiers have been killed.